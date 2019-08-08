Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Increased Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position by $814,250; M & T Bk (MTB) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $64.13 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 408,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 118,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58M, down from 526,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 1.10M shares traded or 48.00% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 4.78 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 69-24 IN FAVOR OF CONFIRMING FORMER BANKER JELENA MCWILLIAMS TO LEAD FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 5,013 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 18,169 shares. Sei reported 771,230 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 162,856 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 15,400 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 300 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Co invested in 0% or 70 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.66% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 185,224 shares. Da Davidson & Company owns 43,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 508 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.02% or 789,474 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. First In stated it has 1,542 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 30,190 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $473.32 million for 10.40 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 90,339 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 37,940 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,125 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 2,754 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Synovus accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 85,832 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 48,095 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,808 shares. Burney Comm has 0.02% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 1,738 shares.

