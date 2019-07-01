Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $583,000; Polygon Management LTD Increased Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 190,684 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 4.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0% or 34,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 119,002 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 74,100 shares. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Teton Advisors Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,541 were accumulated by Paloma Mgmt Company. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 272,210 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,365 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 948,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 129,323 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).