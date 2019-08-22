Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Its Amedisys (AMED) Holding as Valuation Rose; Bares Capital Management Holding in Papa John’s International (PZZA) Increased by $15.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 1.17M shares traded or 39.41% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.54. About 101,326 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 2,396 shares. 19,605 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. Hanseatic Management reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Management Llc reported 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,271 shares. Principal Financial holds 147,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 13,196 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 235,481 shares in its portfolio. 76,231 were accumulated by Castleark Management Lc. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 3,600 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 83,355 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 19,778 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 10,138 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $185.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 338,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 39,287 shares. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,532 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 14,064 shares. Bares Cap Management holds 2.79% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. 74,066 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Voya Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Scotia Cap holds 17,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 6,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.15% or 7,358 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 4,500 shares. Moreover, Putnam Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 987,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.