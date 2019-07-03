Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Green Dot (GDOT) Holding; Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 28.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,013 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 36.35%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 12,800 shares with $776,000 value, down from 17,813 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 387,271 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT)

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $100.89 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Among 2 analysts covering Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ellie Mae had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 44,800 shares valued at $3.70 million was made by Anderman Sigmund on Monday, February 4. 8,164 shares were sold by SCHREINER GATES CATHLEEN, worth $549,070.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,262 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,876 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 654,223 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Prelude Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 724 shares in its portfolio. 18,893 are owned by Legal And General Pcl. Burren Cap Advisors holds 15% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 24,900 shares. 1.02 million are owned by Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Credit Suisse Ag owns 108,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 41 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,399 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 27,052 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 11,063 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 42,430 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 211,945 shares. Sei Com invested in 136,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Impact Ltd reported 26,583 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 1% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 410,473 shares. G2 Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 88,813 shares. Manchester Capital holds 0.01% or 876 shares. Product Prns Lc holds 0.23% or 66,700 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 7 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 607,565 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 70 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 74,646 shares. Pitcairn Co invested in 5,963 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Archer Kuan also sold $1.74 million worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Monday, January 7. Unruh Jess also sold $161,646 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 300 shares to 21,800 valued at $38.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 7,800 shares and now owns 42,200 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

