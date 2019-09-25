Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position By $755,200; Eminence Capital LP Has Lowered Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stake

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) stake by 18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 69,061 shares as Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)’s stock rose 16.29%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 314,537 shares with $26.53 million value, down from 383,598 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Group Inc now has $1.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 120,810 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 12,800 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 121,700 shares with $7.28 million value, down from 134,500 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42 million shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.05 million for 10.64 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is -9.63% below currents $101.25 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 6 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9500 target in Friday, August 2 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ABG in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 17,264 shares to 521,455 valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 8,294 shares and now owns 296,515 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Proshare Ltd accumulated 2,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Llc has 24,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 6,685 shares. Pnc Financial Services holds 0% or 1,232 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 66,287 shares. Aqr Management Limited Co stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Jennison Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 32,494 shares. Bridgeway reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,915 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Keybank National Association Oh owns 14,550 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 15,500 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.38% above currents $53.35 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20.