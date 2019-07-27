Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position By $410,286; Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stake by 28.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,200 shares with $1.05M value, down from 25,398 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 256,934 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (ISSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold positions in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.02 million shares, down from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Innovative Solutions & Support Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,370 activity.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 332,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 123,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,395 shares.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $94.69 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 10,392 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 20,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 89,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 41,514 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 3.02 million shares. Moreover, Gru has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Jane Street Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 4,432 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 24,100 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 913,154 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested in 130,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Frontier Inv Mngmt Company has 9,639 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 17,056 shares.