Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; Destination XL Group (DXLG) Shorts Lowered By 7.78%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) had a decrease of 7.78% in short interest. DXLG’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.78% from 2.45M shares previously. With 55,400 avg volume, 41 days are for Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s short sellers to cover DXLG’s short positions. The SI to Destination XL Group Inc’s float is 4.85%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 7,808 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Destination XL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXLG); 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP, REPORTS CEO RETIREMENT; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.12 TO $0.22; 04/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – AFFILIATE OF CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, SUBMITTED NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 4 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 37.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 11,700 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 42,600 shares with $1.46M value, up from 30,900 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 1.27 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 19.56% above currents $34.46 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 3,110 shares to 7,800 valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 2,400 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was reduced too.