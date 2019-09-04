Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $397,800 as Stock Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hennessy Advisors Lowered Stake by $531,472

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 344,423 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 251,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 260,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 1.72 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11,200 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporatio Com.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has 161,631 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 10,011 shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 25,456 are held by Altavista Wealth Management. Clean Yield Gru reported 52,020 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv owns 15.15M shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4.25M shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.42% or 161,924 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 78,262 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Lc invested in 8,638 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Zebra Management Lc owns 5,317 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.46% or 108,402 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Lc reported 3.31 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11.43M shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).