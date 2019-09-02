Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Trex Co (TREX) Holding by $382,775; Market Value Rose; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position Held by Kopp Investment Advisors Llc

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 288,925 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 258,371 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.14M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 817 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association owns 9,004 shares. Pembroke Mgmt owns 187,100 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.03% or 50,264 shares. Osterweis Capital Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 75,845 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 16,950 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications owns 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,030 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 284,145 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 42,839 shares. Washington Trust owns 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 35,582 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0% or 6,605 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3,820 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 31,127 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.03% or 10,735 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 38,644 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Raymond James Assocs holds 43,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 6,355 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 11,345 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 332 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 7,898 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 68,600 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 88,300 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

