Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; SFS HOLDING AG HEERBRUGG ORDINARY SHARES (SFSLF) Shorts Down By 4.08%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,200 shares with $638,000 value, down from 31,000 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 625,359 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

SFS HOLDING AG HEERBRUGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. SFSLF’s SI was 4,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.08% from 4,900 shares previously. It closed at $71.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SFS Group AG manufactures and distributes mechanical fastening systems and precision formed components primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Components, Fastening Systems, and Distribution & Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Components segment develops, makes, and supplies precision formed components, and engineered fasteners and assemblies in the field of cold forming, deep drawing, injection molding, precision machining, and mechanical fastening under the SFS intec, Unisteel, and Tegra Medical brands.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 300 shares to 21,800 valued at $38.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 42,600 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $53.53 million for 59.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.