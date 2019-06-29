Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Green Dot (GDOT) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted by $4.96 Million Its Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 3.67M shares traded or 77.56% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 17,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.08 million shares traded or 55.70% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since December 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 22,088 Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares with value of $1.74M were sold by Archer Kuan.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Lc holds 1.33% or 301,222 shares. Hrt Financial Limited owns 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,751 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 59,911 shares. Renaissance Group Incorporated Lc holds 7,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Century Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 253,999 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Natixis Advisors LP owns 35,063 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 876 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Synovus Fin owns 36,292 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 5,963 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 31,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 2,347 are held by Fmr Ltd Llc.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.