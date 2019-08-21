Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Stake by $410,286; Market Value Rose; Royal Bank Of Canada Lowered Its National Health Invs (NHI) Holding by $1.61 Million as Stock Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 54,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 75,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 211,354 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 25,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 150,340 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add First Financial (FFIN) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ALLETE Inc (ALE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Bankshares To Present At The 2019 Gulf South Bank Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.86 million for 25.15 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. TROTTER JOHNNY bought $302,450 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT. 670 shares valued at $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. 128 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 173,285 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Voya Investment Ltd Co has 26,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 259,055 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 7,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 5,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 66,219 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 14,445 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 171,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,010 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 6 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 152,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 3,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 666,971 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 14,860 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 2,068 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.29 million shares. Duncker Streett And Company has 410 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 63,461 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 177 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 6,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 62,906 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 54,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, France-based fund reported 72,870 shares.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $13.5 Million – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Health Investors declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $10.8 M – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 5.77 million shares to 5.77M shares, valued at $175.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 111,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).