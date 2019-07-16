Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Its Trex Co (TREX) Stake; Intelsat S.A.HARES (I) Shorts Raised By 13.09%

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 28.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock declined 21.36%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 15,800 shares with $972,000 value, down from 22,075 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 430,550 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Intelsat S.A.HARES (NYSE:I) had an increase of 13.09% in short interest. I’s SI was 14.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.09% from 12.54 million shares previously. With 2.17 million avg volume, 7 days are for Intelsat S.A.HARES (NYSE:I)’s short sellers to cover I’s short positions. The SI to Intelsat S.A.HARES’s float is 25.83%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 978,846 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 11,000 shares to 21,800 valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 31,300 shares and now owns 77,100 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.