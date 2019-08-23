Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Its Trex Co (TREX) Holding; Invesco Senior Income Trust Has 1.25 Sentiment

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 28.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 15,800 shares with $972,000 value, down from 22,075 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 642,130 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 40 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 32 trimmed and sold holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 70.79 million shares, up from 67.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $748.95 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 10.56% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 2.89 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 18.82 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 9.01 million shares. The California-based Beach Point Capital Management Lp has invested 0.97% in the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 494,178 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Company has $89 highest and $72 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -5.91% below currents $85.29 stock price. Trex Company had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 12,884 shares. 675 were reported by Fmr Ltd. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware owns 686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 267,931 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,256 shares. Agf America Inc stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 12,129 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 315,342 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 130,354 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 42,839 shares. 21,927 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtn. 7.14M are held by Blackrock Inc. 86,873 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,605 shares.

