Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Valuation Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lifted Its Core Laboratories (CLB) Position by $8.62 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, down from 100,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories (CLB) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 165,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.81 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 749,973 shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 264,982 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Smithfield Trust Co reported 235 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Tygh Capital Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). First Republic Invest accumulated 0% or 6,602 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 59,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 62,907 shares. 360 are owned by Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership. Greenleaf Trust invested in 4,091 shares. Df Dent And reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Core Lab Announces Q3 2019 Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons I Just Bought This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Fortive Corporation’s (NYSE:FTV) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (NYSE:PAA) by 52,331 shares to 3,538 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,136 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.