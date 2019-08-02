Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position; CSS Industries (CSS)’s Sentiment Is 0.59

CSS Industries Inc (CSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 32 sold and reduced stock positions in CSS Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.56 million shares, down from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CSS Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stake by 28.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,200 shares with $1.05M value, down from 25,398 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares now has $4.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 336,321 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $9,428 was made by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. 218 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. $302,450 worth of stock was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, June 17 Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 670 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10 million for 25.71 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 11,000 shares to 21,800 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 72,219 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 21,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,661 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 11,921 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,148 shares. Citigroup reported 18,678 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 36,063 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 108,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il stated it has 6,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 6 shares. 25,262 are owned by Ameritas Inv.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.62 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.8% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. for 215,237 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 285,283 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 27,238 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 403,817 shares.