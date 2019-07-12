Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position; Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $500,490

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 1.11 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares to 5,110 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 19,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy General Electric For What It Could Look Like In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intruders breach fence at U.S. GE Hitachi nuclear reactor – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form PRE 14C Baker Hughes a GE Co For: Jul 11 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE ready to break higher – Bay Crest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amg Natl Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,765 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 54,782 shares. Meyer Handelman has 2.25 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.26% or 60,577 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 1,336 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 125,543 shares stake. Ameritas Inc invested in 235,365 shares. Cap Intl Invsts stated it has 28.11M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.04% or 21,644 shares. Independent Investors owns 74,601 shares. 77,019 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Limited Co. Ithaka Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 11,500 shares. Grimes And Company reported 144,366 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 76,146 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.