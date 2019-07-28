Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Shares Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $495,338

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 14,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 192,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment invested in 0.85% or 18,678 shares. Advisor Partners Llc owns 59,171 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 1.6% or 27,459 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 42,019 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 423,042 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 100,879 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,117 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Penobscot Inv holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,074 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 126.96 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 41,631 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 1,876 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct stated it has 143,904 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,200 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 45,457 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Ser Inc reported 3,784 shares stake. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or has 2.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schafer Cullen Management stated it has 1.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raymond James Assocs reported 3.68M shares. New England Research & Mngmt reported 53,063 shares stake. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 95,183 shares stake. Sfmg Lc has 55,152 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Salley And Associates has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 3.48 million shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Essex Fincl Services Inc stated it has 2.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Contravisory Invest Mngmt owns 343 shares. Everence Inc owns 105,932 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.04% or 27,561 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.