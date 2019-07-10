Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted By $900,000 Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake; Last Week Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Coverage

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 409.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired 50,000 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 62,200 shares with $1.13M value, up from 12,200 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 1.67M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by First Analysis given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14 to “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Friday, February 15 report. See Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $12 Downgrade

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultra Lithium Assayed Up to 54.77 G/t (1.93 Oz) Gold in Rock Samples From Mining Licenses in Argentina – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kerr Mines Drills 3 Meters of 27.45 g/t Gold at Copperstone – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GT Gold Commences Phase 1 Exploration Drilling Program at Saddle North – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd reported 2.70M shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 24.52 million shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 729,897 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 15,999 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp holds 0.01% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 157,658 shares. 38,890 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company. Ajo Lp holds 2.19M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0% or 189 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.05% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Street Corp owns 8.85M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc has 494,157 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 78,844 shares. Proshare Limited Co owns 20,135 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 24,445 shares to 73,446 valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,100 shares and now owns 293,100 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity. $652,628 worth of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares were bought by Geissler Werner.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless Loading The Flywheel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could This IoT Stock Become the Next Cypress Semiconductor? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 108,368 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 19/04/2018 – De Beers to pilot digital programme in Sierra Leone to sell ethically sourced diamonds; 13/03/2018 – Sierra Leone frontrunners to contest runoff after first-round stalemate; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Elects New Leader in Poll Seen Too Close to Call; 20/04/2018 – Sierra Club: HSBC Announces End To Nearly All Financing For Global Fossil Fuel Projects; 27/04/2018 – State Dept: On the Occasion of the Republic of Sierra Leone’s National Day; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q NET REV. R$89.1M; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com