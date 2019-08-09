Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to pay $0.14 on Sep 3, 2019; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio Has 1 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 4 trimmed and sold positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The funds in our database now possess: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:LPX) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s current price of $22.97 translates into 0.59% yield. Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 3.11M shares traded or 50.41% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 695,287 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 36,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 86,550 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 71,998 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 69,221 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 15.58M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 191,893 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 27,476 were reported by Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 32,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontfour Cap Gp Limited Co reported 60,242 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 467,830 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. It operates through four divisions: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board ; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building products.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 3,637 shares traded. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.40 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.26 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.