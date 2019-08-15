Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to pay $0.14 on Sep 3, 2019; Foot Locker (FL) Shorts Decreased By 0.3%

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. FL’s SI was 11.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 11.07 million shares previously. With 3.56 million avg volume, 3 days are for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s short sellers to cover FL’s short positions. The SI to Foot Locker Inc’s float is 9.86%. The stock decreased 5.34% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 3.61 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:LPX) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s current price of $22.59 translates into 0.60% yield. Louisiana-Pacific Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 1.82M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Among 12 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $4000 lowest target. $69’s average target is 81.77% above currents $37.96 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 26 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Pivotal Research upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, March 4. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $67 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Foot Locker, Inc. shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 77 shares. 42,558 are held by Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 927,338 shares. Jennison Associates Llc holds 0.02% or 298,623 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 209,400 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 18,006 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp accumulated 87,410 shares. Gradient Invs Llc has 146 shares. Zacks has 33,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian L P stated it has 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Foot Locker On Valuation, Q2 Print May Support Shares – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Foot Locker – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board ; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 9.65 P/E ratio. The Siding segment offers siding products and related accessories, such as wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products, as well as outdoor building products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Limited Liability reported 43,154 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 24,474 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Limited reported 214,493 shares stake. Aperio Gru Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 53,835 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 41,379 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 30,000 shares. Regions reported 1,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 1,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Loomis Sayles & Co L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 217,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 151,782 were reported by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 32,369 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.