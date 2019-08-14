Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Forms $22.86 Double Top; 1 Analysts Are Bullish The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Last Week

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) formed double top with $23.77 target or 4.00% above today’s $22.86 share price. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 2.51 million shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Among 2 analysts covering Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlyle Group has $31 highest and $2500 lowest target. $28’s average target is 27.10% above currents $22.03 stock price. Carlyle Group had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. See The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Initiate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 23,200 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 11,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 17.83M shares. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,470 shares. Hbk Invs L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Key Grp (Cayman) Limited reported 0.09% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 459,499 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 14,308 shares. 36,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.22M shares. Prudential has 87,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 614,484 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 36,191 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold The Carlyle Group L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Loeb Prtnrs. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Paw Capital invested in 0.45% or 25,000 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,297 shares. Burt Wealth holds 245 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 37,048 shares. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc reported 42,500 shares. James Inv Rech reported 650 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,736 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 3.15 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 1.27M shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 02/05/2018 – Claudio Weissman: Novolex Holdings Inc, a packaging manufacturing company owned by buyout firm Carlyle Group LP, is in the lead; 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent, Carlyle, General Atlantic in race to buy Pepe’s Indian unit – Mint; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 18/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH HGH INFRARED SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN HGH , ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle executive Tsou is said to retire from Hong Kong office – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe