Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) At $24.82 Forms Top; Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Shorts Up By 4.93%

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) formed multiple top with $26.06 target or 5.00% above today’s $24.82 share price. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 2.07 million shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) had an increase of 4.93% in short interest. IIPR’s SI was 2.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.93% from 2.46M shares previously. With 418,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s short sellers to cover IIPR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 399,584 shares traded. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has risen 229.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 229.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IIPR News: 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES BUYS PA PROPERTY, IN LONG-TERM; 29/03/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC IIPR.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32.50 FROM $31; 09/04/2018 – INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ACQUIRES PENNSYLVANIA PROPERTY AND ENTERS INTO LONG-TERM LEASE WITH VIREO HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of Innovative Industrial; 15/05/2018 – Hilton Capital Management Buys 1.6% of Innovative Industrial; 28/03/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 4Q EPS 7c; 15/03/2018 Innovative Industrial Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innovative Industrial Properties In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIPR); 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q FFO 18c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Innovative Industrial Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 23c/Sh

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It intends to acquire medical-use cannabis facilities properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. It has a 99.87 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marijuana Company Earnings Preview: Innovative Industrial Properties – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Trulieve Cannabis Becomes Innovative Industrial Properties’ Newest Tenant – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innovative Industrial +2.0% after acquiring Holyoke property – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Paysign, and Cadence Bancorporation Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 28,900 shares. Ameriprise holds 1.38 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 3,600 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 4,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 24,474 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 735 shares. 614,484 are owned by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 1,103 shares. 159,591 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Group Inc One Trading L P has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Meyer Handelman Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Lorber David A has invested 1.19% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 48,299 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has 739,656 shares.