Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 76.85% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LPX’s profit would be $30.86 million giving it 26.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 92.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 1.42 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C

Amerigas Partners LP (APU) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 63 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 65 cut down and sold their stock positions in Amerigas Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.36 million shares, down from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amerigas Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 34 New Position: 29.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 949,568 shares traded or 67.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) has declined 21.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.20% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for 4.43 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 61,050 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.05% invested in the company for 46,454 shares. The Massachusetts-based North American Management Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 24.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LP Schedules Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.