Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Building Materials Wholesale company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.30% of all Building Materials Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% of all Building Materials Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific Corporation 514,333,472.63% 20.20% 13.40% Industry Average 6.10% 460.30% 13.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific Corporation 123.08M 24 11.36 Industry Average 153.62M 2.52B 9.27

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

With consensus target price of $28, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a potential upside of 16.33%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.21%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Louisiana-Pacific Corporation -1.28% -0.91% 5.49% 7.62% -1.69% 17.64% Industry Average 6.74% 3.54% 5.49% 8.45% 0.00% 30.77%

For the past year Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has weaker performance than Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.70 which is 69.67% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. It operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. The company offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood-based sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products. It also provides laminated veneer lumber, I-joists, laminated strand lumber, and other related products for residential and commercial flooring, roofing systems, headers and beams, and other structural applications; and timber and timberlands, and other products and services. The company sells its products to retail home centers, manufactured housing producers, distributors, and wholesalers primarily in North America and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.