Louisiana Pac (Put) (LPX) Valuation Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.77 Million; Mawer Investment Management LTD Boosted Position in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 512,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 9.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.19 million, up from 8.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) (LPX) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 473,700 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, down from 580,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 520,388 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.80 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.11 million were reported by Ameriprise. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested 0.1% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 77,700 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 156,236 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 12,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.82M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% or 487 shares in its portfolio. 131,558 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 119,446 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 40,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 355 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division accumulated 13,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,982 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,400 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 11,700 shares to 242,469 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,045 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

