Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted by $4.22 Million Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Meridian Management Co Increased Stake

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 2953.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 162,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 167,930 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.08M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,612 shares to 36,672 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 9,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 437,037 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 7,282 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 360,965 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.11% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Key Group Hldg (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 41,873 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd holds 2.82 million shares. 19,789 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Company. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.14% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. 1.24M are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Tru Na reported 606 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 482,251 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 108,691 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 12,981 shares stake.

