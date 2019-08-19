Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $15.65 Million; As Corning (GLW) Valuation Declined, Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.80 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 274,873 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 327,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 10.97M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.12 million, down from 11.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 640,090 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 28,900 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 257,300 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Service Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 209,783 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 6.84 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.19% or 66,029 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 0.08% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 2.02M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 36,584 shares. 214,493 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates. Jane Street Group Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Synovus Financial invested in 3,872 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 554 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.16% or 128,434 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 251,991 shares to 166,612 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 390,100 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $18.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc. by 53,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

