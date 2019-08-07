Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Holding

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 233,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 240,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor’s Response And Apple’s Enterprise Push; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 7.85 million shares traded or 275.48% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds has 0.08% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.19M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). New York-based Amer has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Da Davidson accumulated 9,509 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 35,069 shares. Nordea holds 182,794 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% or 346,016 shares in its portfolio. 56,058 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 479,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Blackrock holds 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 17.83 million shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares to 376,534 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J has 50,137 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 2.05% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings accumulated 1.11 million shares or 1.77% of the stock. Westover Advsr Ltd holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,687 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 9,800 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 549,879 shares. Miller Investment Management Lp invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cahill Financial accumulated 18,415 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Community Fin Service Ltd Llc holds 2.36% or 36,456 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial Corporation has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,315 shares. The Illinois-based Bruce And Com has invested 3.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 857,024 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. Td Asset owns 4.45M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Old Natl Financial Bank In accumulated 1.47% or 148,425 shares. 25 are held by Ruggie Cap Group.

