Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Cut Stake by $3.30 Million; Castine Capital Management Has Increased First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Position by $488,499; Share Price Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 16,471 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 391,164 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 24,012 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 31,644 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 20,900 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 2,663 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 13,800 shares. Sei Invests reported 2,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 272,656 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 25,913 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 8,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 667,819 were accumulated by Blackrock. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 5,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.50M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 495,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 15,820 shares. American Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Smithfield Trust Company holds 130 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moors Cabot Inc owns 15,752 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.18 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 87,446 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 739,656 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 6,492 shares. 894,810 are owned by Fund Management Sa. 370 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Inc.

