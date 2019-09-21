Louisiana Pac (LPX) Share Price Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Its Position; Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Stake

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 803 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 365,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.40B, down from 366,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 1.14M shares traded or 24.73% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 2953.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 162,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 167,930 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 2.74M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares to 1,598 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nashville public company buys Green Bay firm – Nashville Business Journal” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting Louisiana-Pacific After A Sharp Correction In OSB Prices – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Louisiana-Pacific: A Slower Housing Market Is Pressuring Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54M for 17.46 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.