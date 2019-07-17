Louisiana Pac (LPX) Position Has Increased by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; Ntv Asset Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.21 Million

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 2.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 110,242 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $67.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Carroll Fin Assoc reported 252 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 6,630 shares. 8,272 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 25,330 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 53,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 18,146 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 2,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 315,633 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 32,369 shares stake. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 392,844 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.