Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding Maintained by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; As Capital One Financial (COF) Share Value Rose, Capital World Investors Upped Position by $106.11 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 521,666 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 37.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 billion, up from 35.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.57M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 2.23 million shares to 89.56 million shares, valued at $7.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.