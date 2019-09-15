Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding Has Lifted by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) Shares Were Volatile While Provise Management Group Increased Stake by $558,180

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,662 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 140,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 25,964 shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 317,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.45 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.75M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 482,251 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 588,901 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 0.02% or 146,683 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 40,337 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 99,822 shares. Glenmede Na reported 606 shares stake. Pnc Services Group holds 5,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank owns 133 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.07% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 195 shares in its portfolio.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.90, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold JHS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 3.27 million shares or 1.56% less from 3.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 74,499 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Fin Service Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). Provise Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) for 180,662 shares. Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) for 19,321 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 25,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.54% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) for 1.23M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 1,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Hldg owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Group accumulated 400 shares. 92,807 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 1607 Cap Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) or 715,433 shares. The New York-based M&R Cap has invested 0.07% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont reported 1,588 shares.