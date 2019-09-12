Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lifted Stake by $8.27 Million as Share Price Rose; As Techtarget (TTGT) Stock Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake by $369,096

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 317,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.45M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 2.62 million shares traded or 40.10% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 17,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The institutional investor held 174,848 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 192,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 190,205 shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 444,009 shares to 589,455 shares, valued at $44.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.42 million for 38.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold TTGT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 172,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Charles Schwab Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Northern Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Comerica National Bank reported 20,377 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 227,027 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 420,655 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 12,885 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 46,454 shares. 33,818 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Federated Pa reported 804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 69,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc reported 0.02% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc has 1.17% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). U S Investors has 0.14% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 10,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser accumulated 25,109 shares. Kennedy Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 298,459 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 36,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,186 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 88,228 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 21,102 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 17,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 49,953 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 5.16 million shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 235,802 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 7,282 are held by Group One Trading L P.

