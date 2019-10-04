Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Hawk Ridge Management Raised Its Celestica (CLS) Stake by $4.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 317,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.45M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 932,311 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 809,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.74M, up from 910,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 90,592 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,000 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $33.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UFPI or LPX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Louisiana-Pacific Corp.: There Is More Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold LPX shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 114.48 million shares or 2.08% less from 116.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.11M shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 127,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 151,782 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,847 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 219,973 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.41M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 16,928 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Limited has invested 0.38% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Susquehanna Intll Llp owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 109,927 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 23,469 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 42,791 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 of the Best TSX Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mar 14, 2019 5 Undervalued Stocks to Invest In – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celestica Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.