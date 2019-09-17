Louisiana Pac (Call) (LPX) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Its Holding; Ametek New Com (AME) Share Value Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Raised Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 150,469 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, up from 145,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 1.33M shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Call) (LPX) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 62,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 262,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.04M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,345 shares to 65,022 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,344 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 27,926 shares to 44,726 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 3.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.