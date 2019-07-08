Louisiana (LPX) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 214.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 212,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,312 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 99,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 438,527 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 595,835 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 15,291 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 18,015 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated holds 2.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 301,508 shares. 15,498 are held by Gam Hldg Ag. Yhb Invest Advsrs has 3,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 532,641 shares. 78 are owned by Amer & Mgmt Company. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 1.62M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 93,991 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 583 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 740 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 13,188 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares to 40,340 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.45 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Publishing Co by 49,169 shares to 59,841 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,313 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.