Louis Centofanti an Insider in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI), Paid for 1,000 Shares of the Company; Comscore (SCOR) SI Increased By 13.78%

Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) had an increase of 13.78% in short interest. SCOR’s SI was 1.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.78% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s short sellers to cover SCOR’s short positions. The stock increased 8.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 1.26M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Louis Centofanti who is the present EVP of Strategic Initiatives of Perma Fix Environmental Services Inc lately purchased 1,000 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company. The new insider purchase has $3,907 U.S Dollars total value, at an average stock price per share of $3.9. This stock acquisition by Mr. Louis – was recorded on 16/08/2019 and made public in a SEC’s Form 4 available here. Louis Centofanti right now has rights to 1.88% of the company’s total market cap with ownership of 226,525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 0.83% more from 2.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 37,142 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 500 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) for 1.36M shares. Wilen Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) for 20,421 shares. Blackrock holds 367,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 10,000 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 19,225 shares. 19,709 are owned by Northern Trust. 367,981 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Lc. Essex Investment Management Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI). 244,857 are held by Vanguard. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI).

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.22 million. It operates in three divisions: Treatment, Services, and Medical. It currently has negative earnings. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 18,461 shares traded or 85.05% up from the average. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) has declined 15.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PESI News: 14/03/2018 Perma-Fix 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Adopts New Preferred Share Purchase Rights; 14/03/2018 – Perma-Fix 4Q Rev $12.6M; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q Rev $12.7M; 09/05/2018 – Perma-Fix 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Perma-Fix Announces Private Exchange Offer; 31/05/2018 – Perma-Fix Announces Closing of Private Exchange Offer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Perma-Fix Environmental Services I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PESI); 09/05/2018 – PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC – QTRLY WASTE TREATMENT BACKLOG INCREASES 34% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

More notable recent Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) CEO Mark Duff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Perma-Fix Reports 30% Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Perma-Fix Completes Closure of M&EC Facility – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perma-Fix Environmental Services: An Intriguing Risk-Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Perma-Fix Achieves Third Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Income – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,161 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $5,700 were bought by Duff Mark on Monday, May 13. Shares for $4,584 were bought by CENTOFANTI LOUIS F.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 429,303 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 1.08 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 58,600 shares in its portfolio. Veritable L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Cannell Peter B Company accumulated 344,373 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De reported 1.19M shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 153,351 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 170,419 shares stake. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.70M shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 26,229 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,200 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 51,120 shares.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “comScore’s Stock Hits New Lows – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ComScoreâ€™s former CEO lands new gig at ICX Media – Washington Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “French reinsurer SCOR’s first half net profit rises – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.90 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.