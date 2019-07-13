Loudon Investment Management Upped Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $544,950 as Share Value Declined; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined, Covalent Partners Has Lowered by $380,016 Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 10.21 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $256.14 million for 20.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

