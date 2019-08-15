Loudon Investment Management Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised Its Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holding by $542,772

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,025 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 60,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 249,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 189,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend

More notable recent Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valley National Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ORITANI FINANCIAL CORP. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valley National Bancorp (VLY) CEO Ira Robbins on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uber May Be The Biggest Threat To Valley National Bancorp’s Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National in sale-leaseback deal, cutting jobs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). 5,077 are held by Bessemer Gru. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0.01% or 144,187 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 15.67M shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.07% or 333,017 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 128,638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). First Manhattan Comm owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 84,563 shares. Amer Century has 4.81M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 560 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 28,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 3,454 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares to 200,789 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,596 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.