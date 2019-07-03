Loudon Investment Management Upped Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake by $1.12 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped by $42.11 Million Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 393,246 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8927.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 533,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 539,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09M, up from 5,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 748,090 are owned by Northern Trust. Pennsylvania reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 129,598 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 284,717 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,500 shares. Guardian reported 0.03% stake. Cap Advisors Ok reported 20,850 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James & Associate holds 26,810 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 0.02% or 6,700 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,045 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares to 22,839 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,922 shares to 14,221 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 218,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonehearth Cap Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,528 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co reported 610,697 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 470,541 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking reported 342,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scholtz Llc owns 66,689 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 98 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability holds 580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 4,437 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 139,784 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.35% or 14,220 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,500 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,145 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 52,030 shares.