Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $38.65 Million; Rent A Center Has 1.66 Sentiment

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 92.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 41,121 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 3,542 shares with $3.33M value, down from 44,663 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $113.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 2.67M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US

Rent A Center Inc (RCII) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 106 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 64 trimmed and sold holdings in Rent A Center Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 48.37 million shares, up from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rent A Center Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 41 Increased: 57 New Position: 49.

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 34,000 shares to 40,205 valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) stake by 100,501 shares and now owns 149,176 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity. 70,364 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $4.93M were sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Lc accumulated 0.16% or 50,278 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 91,221 shares. 112,013 are held by Hyman Charles D. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 8,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Svcs Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 19,022 shares. St Johns Invest Management Com Limited Liability Corp has 1,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 51,735 shares. Burns J W And New York holds 89,417 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 20.46M shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 870,780 shares. Merriman Wealth Lc holds 0.39% or 27,352 shares. Saturna Cap Corp accumulated 0.04% or 18,602 shares. Summit Secs Gp Ltd reported 8,800 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 19,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 31,896 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 29. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9800 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.85 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 15.62% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. for 5.33 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 1.89% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 38.26 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

