Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Position in National Grid Plc (NGG) by $752,840; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Holding by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 4.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 369,967 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – OVERALL GROUP CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018/19 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT A SIMILAR LEVEL TO £4.3 BLN OF INVESTMENT IN 2017/18; 12/04/2018 – Britain’s National Grid sees lower FY headline earnings; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Finance Costs Expected to Benefit From Gains of c.GBP60M; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Bonfield steps down; 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Proceeds From the Potential Sale About GBP1.2 B; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Oper Pft GBP3.49B

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares to 21,035 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1,479 shares. Frontfour Capital Grp Ltd Liability has 8.48% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 725,289 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 418,642 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 590,561 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.03% or 32,762 shares. Trexquant Invest L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 366,516 shares. Mutual Of America Management Llc accumulated 514,832 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 19,010 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co invested in 389,711 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Llc holds 0.27% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.05M shares. Parkside Bank And Trust holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Selz Limited Co holds 878,200 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

