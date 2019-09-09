Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Aflac (AFL) by $364,000 as Stock Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Upped Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $60.66 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.39 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,190 were accumulated by Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department. Albion Grp Ut reported 17,740 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited stated it has 30,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kopp Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.82% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 20,327 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Field And Main Bankshares invested in 4,850 shares. Td Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 3,787 shares. Savings Bank stated it has 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 20,149 shares.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Announces Slate of Events to Commemorate National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $763.64 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).