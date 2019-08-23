Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its National Grid Plc (NGG) Stake by $752,840 as Share Value Declined; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Newtyn Management Decreased Its Holding by $27.42 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 440,736 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Proceeds From the Potential Sale About GBP1.2 B; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – PLAN HAS APPROVED SIGNIFICANT CAPEX OF $2.5BN AND AN ALLOWED ROE OF 9% FOR NIMO OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – National Grid US Businesses Incurred Storm Remediation Costs of c. GBP140M; 22/03/2018 – National Grid Plc CDS Widens 4 Bps; 04/05/2018 – National Grid Names Andy Agg Interim CFO; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – OFGEM’S RIIO-2 FRAMEWORK CONSULTATION; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Sale Will Allow Rebalance to a Portfolio That Delivers Asset Growth of 5%-7%

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 969,429 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acquisition of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) by Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) May Not Be in Shareholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 35,533 shares or 0% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 271,353 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca owns 0.19% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2.99 million shares. Kistler stated it has 215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,300 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 61,006 shares. Sectoral Asset Management invested in 0.4% or 38,400 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 50 shares. 22,179 were reported by Aperio Gp Lc. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 32,103 shares. 4,857 are owned by Johnson Financial Grp. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.91% or 78,333 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 61,827 shares stake.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).