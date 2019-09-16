Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position as Share Price Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position as Share Value Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,987 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919.00M, down from 12,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 9.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 37,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 595,135 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 46,255 shares to 67,915 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 38,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Levels of Information – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.19 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 552 shares to 18,158 shares, valued at $1.52 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Hess make new oil strike offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.