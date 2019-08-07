Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Block H & R (HRB) Holding; A-R-T- Advisors Increased Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) stake by 103.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 8,500 shares as Genomic Health Inc (GHDX)’s stock rose 14.30%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 16,678 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 8,178 last quarter. Genomic Health Inc now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.01. About 185,836 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TAILORX ACHIEVED SUFFICIENT INFORMATION TO RENDER CONCLUSION REGARDING EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Vision Enters into a Strategic Research Collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) on Telomere Length Assay; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 48.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Loudon Investment Management Llc holds 22,055 shares with $528,000 value, down from 42,780 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 746,257 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M

Among 2 analysts covering H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&R Block had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barrington. BMO Capital Markets maintained H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $25 target.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 20,400 shares to 28,403 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 26,041 shares and now owns 40,059 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $59.33 million activity. Another trade for 65,094 shares valued at $4.98 million was made by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP on Thursday, March 14. $1.21M worth of stock was sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genomic Health had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray upgraded Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

