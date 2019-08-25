Loudon Investment Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut by $48.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Market Valuation Rose, Hexavest Has Lowered by $2.12 Million Its Holding

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 49,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 329,663 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, down from 378,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.77M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,327 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 44,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 39,065 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,137 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 0.15% or 192,146 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boys Arnold And invested in 0.17% or 19,960 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,359 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj owns 60,350 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.74% or 91,299 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 0.47% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edmp Incorporated holds 3.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 57,021 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei Invests Company has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 135,180 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,684 shares to 18,291 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp Ce (NYSE:DG) by 25,985 shares to 531,763 shares, valued at $63.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Ce (NYSE:C) by 20,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

