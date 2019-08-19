Loudon Investment Management Stake In Leggett & Platt (LEG) Was Has Increased; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Has Cut Holding by $533,700 as Share Price Declined

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $30.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.11. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 108,398 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.69 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 21,214 shares. Barnett & Incorporated has 71 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 2.65% or 34,665 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 15,500 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams has 2,647 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Inv Management owns 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,875 shares. Markel holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 93,237 shares. Carlson Management holds 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 740 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 198 shares. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Management has 4.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,816 shares.

